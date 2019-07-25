BLACKFOOT– Scouting was founded in 1910 with the intent of educating youth across the United States. By 1922 it became the World Organization of the Scout Movement. 110 million Americans have been impacted by the Scouts and it will continue to impact others for the future.
Most people are only aware of the Cub Scouting program within the parameters of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) program. However there are numerous programs that are encompassed under the BSA framework. Cub Scouting is the youth side of the program where the stages in a youth's life is tailored to adventuring, teaching skills to help learn, and having fun! The Scouts BSA program, which is the most well-known, has over 130 merit badges and it focuses on service projects, hard work, and improving numerous skills among the youth. There is also the Venturing Program for teenagers which helps them gain vales, outdoor adventures, and challenging real-world projects to help them succeed. Sea Scouting helps teens ages 14 - 20 improve their skills with boating, social experiences, and learning about maritime heritage. Exploring is the program that offers one-on-one mentorship to help impact their future. No matter the case there are numerous opportunities for the younger generation to try within the BSA.
Locally, the BSA programs are up and running. Lorna Moffat is one of the Scout leaders who teaches life skills for the Scout Program. Young men and women, at kindergarden-age to teenager, are taught skills to help them succeed in life. "The Scouting program is all about education and in today's society there are a lot of people who have no idea how to feed their family if there was an emergency. Scouts teaches skills that everyone should know." Learning to build an appropriate fire, how to cook on that fire, and how to start it without a match, are just a few of the lifesaving skills a scout can learn. It would be even more of a challenge for people to learn in the midst of the emergency. "Why put yourself into that situation where you have to learn on the spot. Teaching these skills, because the family is welcome to learn alongside the scouts, will let it come naturally to you when the time comes," Moffat stated.
The American Legion Scout Troop #276 is one of the earlier troops that have let young ladies into the ranks. After the proclamation came down from the BSA council in 2017. "It is not a gender thing. It is an education thing. We want everyone to learn skills that will benefit them in the future. Why not let everyone have the opportunity to figure out a life career. If they want to learn about farming, veterinary medicine, history, or even citizenship, why not let them know now whether they want to pursue it later on in life. This program is there for that," Moffat says.
There has been some backlash from people but overall this has been a positive thing for many young women. The hands-on experience and learning to overcome challenges is something that every young person needs today. The world is changing, why not give the best opportunity for the youth to succeed. If you would like to learn more, Troop #276 has meetings every Wednesday at the American Legion building at 436 N. Fisher. The Boy Scout office on 205 South Meridian also has listings for local troops.
