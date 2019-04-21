BLACKFOOT – It would appear that the weather held out for those signed up for the motorcycle run for the Descendents Riders Club's first annual family fundraiser held on Saturday, April 20. Riders leathered up, strapped helmets on, fired bikes up, and made their way for Ririe, all in the name of generosity.
Members of the community gathered at the Blackfoot Elk's Lodge location near noon and made their donations to help in aiding the Wright family. Glenn and Linda Wright have dedicated their lives to helping others, and in-so-doing have fostered 103 children; doing anything and everything they can to better the lives of these children.
When the Wright family heard of the fundraiser, Glenn responded to Doug Bowers that they should help others out, not them. Not surprising coming from a family of this magnitude. Bowers, a major sponsor, and supporter of the event expressed that the Wrights have always done anything they could to help others, and has known Glenn since they went to high school together.
After the ride, the next stage of the event kicked off with a barbecue, raffle, live auction, and a band. Bowers provided the meals and only asked in return that those who ate, donate what they could to help the Wright family.
