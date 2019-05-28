FIRTH – Principal Jeff Gee of Firth High School will conduct his last commencement with the class of 2019 and will graduate to his next role as the Superintendent of the Ririe School District. Gee served 12 years as the principal in Firth and will be missed by friends and staff, but will continue to provide great educational opportunities in the state.
Students of Kellie Park designed and signed a giant banner for Mr. Gee's farewell.
