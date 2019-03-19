FORT HALL – The 44 annual Northwest Indian Youth Conference is under way in Fort Hall with tribes from across the west arriving to take part in the event. From as far east as Nebraska to the west coast of Washington, young Native Americans come together to participate in activities, workshops, and learn about their heritage.
The young men and women started arriving on Sunday for the beginning of the conference, with the Fort Hall Youth Council presenting the welcome address.
The conference takes place at different locations, with last year being hosted by the Squaxin Island Tribe in Shelton, Washington. It was at this conference that the Fort Hall Youth Council presented that they would like to bid to host the event the following year. After winning the bid, the youth council had to present the idea to the Fort Hall Tribal Council, who accepted the idea to host, and so the planning stages began.
When it comes to the youth, the tribe takes pride in doing as much as they can. Furthermore, the tribe continues to promote community involvement according to Jessica James, Tribal Youth Education Manager. James continued to explain that the tribe does amazing things with the community and youth.
