BLACKFOOT – Friday brings with it a kick off of the Eastern Idaho State Fair as well as the beginning of Labor Day weekend. Some will be headed out of town to enjoy the last three-day weekend of the summer while others will be making trips around the fair. This year, EISF plans to bring everyone out in droves with their grandstand talent line-up consisting of Brett Young, Gabriel Iglesias, The Offspring, the bull riding championships, Western Tractor Pull Nationals, mutton bustin', Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo, Motor City Madness, and the September Slam Demolition Derby.
Now that the fair runs nine days, what better way to kick the grandstand events off but with a concert starring country artist Brett Young. Young was awarded the 2018 ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year and hit number one of the Billboard Country Albums Chart featuring his lead single "Here Tonight" which topped the charts on Medibase and Billboard Country. "Here Tonight" marked Young's fifth consecutive number one release, with aspirations of his new release on country radio "Catch" adding to his achievements. Young has had multiple songs go platinum, "Sleep Without You" and "Like I Loved You" both hit single, double platinum with "Mercy," and quadruple platinum with "In Case You Didn't Know." "In Case You Didn't Know" was honored as the 2018 Song of the Year at the BMI Country Awards. Young will be the life of the party for the opening day of the fair.
Saturday will add to the country feeling with the bull riding championships. Even those who aren't into all of the rodeo festivities can enjoy the amount of excitement surrounding bull riding. Watch as they climb onto the back of a bucking bull and try to hold on for eight seconds. As each second ticks, the bucking bull does everything in his power to dump the rider, sometimes in success and other times in the rider's favor. Each rider is scored if they make the eight seconds based on a variety of criterion, but ultimately the score resides on two factors; how difficult was the ride and what did the rider do to increase the difficulty? Depending on the answers to those two questions, the judges will score the ride, ultimately depicting the champion.
In line with the bull riding will be the Gem State Pro Rodeo where contestants will try their luck at being named the champion of their event. Leading into the start of the rodeo each night, there will be mutton bustin', where children will try their luck at riding sheep for the dreaded eight seconds. Whoever does it best and most often will be the champion of mutton bustin'.
For the gear-heads, Sunday brings the Western Tractor Pull Nationals to the EISF. Specially designed rigs are brought in to pull the sled as far as it can. No special scoring is necessary as the driver who goes the farthest is the winner assuming no one achieves a full-pull. A full-pull is 320 feet, and when two or more competitors reach the full-pull mark, a pull-off commences. According to the National Tractor Pullers Association, these modified tractors are built with one purpose in mind; raw power. Because of this lust for power, engines on the tractors come in different types, from diesels, jet turbines, drag-racing style, and other modified versions of motors. The tractor pulls can be heard throughout the town as they spool up their motors and begin the pull across the track. As the sled moves closer and closer to the finish line, a weight is mechanically winched forward to stifle the progress of the sled. Those who wish to witness the tractor pulls need to make sure to purchase a ticket and come prepared for loud, motor-induced excitement.
The next thrashing-fun day at the fair will be Wednesday with Motor City Madness. The high flying stunts carried out by these professional motorcycle riders are sure to bring enjoyment to anyone who loves horsepower. It brings the thrills of the X-Games to Blackfoot every year with figure-eight racing, motorcycle stunts, fire-breathing, UTV racing championships, and the Monster Bus rides. Each year the crew from Motor City Madness goes above and beyond what they did in the past, keeping fair-goers on the edge of their seats.
The final piece of the gear head trifecta is the September Slam Demolition Derby. The final grandstands event of the fair is also one of the most anticipated. Each year, those who wish to try their luck at creating the best crash-them-up and smash-them-up cars for the demolition derby get a chance to show they know what they're doing. Multiple heats and classes create for a fair, but fun environment for the drivers. The drivers set their sights on smashing their competition as the crowd cheers for their favorite drivers.
Thursday, September 5 will bring The Offspring on stage to present a concert at EISF that has had quite a bit of excitement behind it. The Offspring, a newer age rock and roll alternative band has been around for over 20 years with many hit singles. A little more heavy than what the EISF is accustomed to, but a show that will bring a crowd of the younger rock generation.
Don't forget the chocolate cake as Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will be making his second appearance at the EISF and with a show that no one will want to miss. Fluffy will be the headliner for Friday, September 6. He is known for his stories, voices, and love of chocolate cake. Fluffy is a worldwide comedic personality who is loved and celebrated by many different people. He shares relatable stories that draw people to his comedy. Iglesias is sure to be a sold-out show with many visiting the fair hoping to hear his routine.
