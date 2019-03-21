BLACKFOOT – Longtime business ALSCO will be headed by a new face coming the start of April. Joe Jonely has been working with ALSCO for over nine years, and is a second generation employee. Joe's father, James, has dedicated 34 years to ALSCO, and has spent the last 23 years working for them in Grand Junction, Colorado. James started with the company in Portland, Oregon, as part of the maintenance team, and worked his way up through the ranks to become the General Manager of the Grand Junction Branch.
Joe started working with ALSCO at the age of 16, doing work after school. He graduated into a utility employee and was tasked with covering routes, participating in sales contests, and helped carry out key operations. When looking toward his future, working for ALSCO was not at the top of his list, for his aspirations of finance and engineering appeared as though his career path was leading in a different direction.
Besides being a company man, Joe loves the outdoors. Any chance he gets, you can find him with a fishing rod in hand casting for that next hook up. And when hunting season approaches, it may be harder to spot him in his camouflage, working to draw game close enough he can harvest them with his bow.
