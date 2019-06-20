BLACKFOOT – Wednesday afternoon, the instructors and high school students involved in LiveWire Robotics taught children at the Blackfoot Public Library about robots, joints, and how automation works. The 4H certified team taught two different classes for children of all ages at 1 P.M. and 3 P.M.
Students watched demonstrations of different things such as the Lego programmable drive units used in simple-built robots and hands made with string and straws to work the joints. Faster than the instructors could answer the questions, children in attendance fired them off at lighting speed. The most common question heard from the kids was a resounding "How do we sign up for the robotics camp?" As though it was the first time the question had been asked each time the response remained the same.
The robotics summer camp will be held at the Snake River Community Library July 9 through 11 from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. and is an introductory robotics program that is open for children ages eight to 13. Children registered and have their fees paid by the first of July will receive a discount. Furthermore, those who attend the camp will leave with a better understanding of how robotics work as well a snazzy new T-shirt.
The LiveWire program started out as part of the HayWire Program that later split into two different entities, and has been led by the same person, Roy Angle, who has been involved in robotics for over eight years. Angle and Suzanne Peck enjoy traveling to different events to teach the younger generations about robotics and automation. The team now graciously uses a robotics lab at Idaho State University and travels to different events in their armored LiveWire truck where they make it their mission to teach the children about STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.