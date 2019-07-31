BLACKFOOT – Tuesday evening, Blackfoot’s McCarley Field Civil Air Patrol (CAP) squadron hosted the International Air Cadet Exchange (IACE) program while they make their trip through the United States. The group of young men and women traveled from different countries to experience the US, as well as to share their love of aviation with others. Of the 18 countries involved in IACE, the group traveling through the area come from just a handful of those countries; Netherlands, Canada, Hong Kong, Australia, and the United Kingdom.
This years’ IACE group landed in Washington, D.C., where they spent a week touring through the museums, historical landmarks, and other points of interest. After the first week was over, the collective of enthusiasts splits into two groups; the first group stays on the East coast and travels along the seaboard, while the other group flies out West.
The group that flew out west made their first stop in Montana to visit Glacier National Park. After making the trip through Glacier, they traveled toward southern Montana to visit Yellowstone National Park. They spent the better part of Tuesday taking a tour through the park and experiencing Old Faithful erupting.
Now, on their trip to the next location, the cadets will spend the night in Blackfoot at the Best Western, but not before being introduced to the World Famous Idaho Potato. Liberty Gold provides the local squadron with potatoes for the international travelers, and A&W provides the cadets with root beer floats. Decisions to continue providing the potatoes came after a great response last year by the cadets who traveled through. For most of the cadets, this was their first experience with rootbeer floats.
Their journey doesn’t end here; in fact, they will continue to travel through most of the Western states with plans of visiting Utah and Colorado next.
From the local squadron, Jett Hawk is participating in the IACE and made the trip to Australia. He continues to send updates to his squadron leader Mitzi Breshears as well as his mother about his adventures. The group he is with visited the zoo made famous by Steve Irwin, has swam in the ocean, and has visited some of the sites Australia has to offer.
This was the second year Blackfoot has hosted IACE.
