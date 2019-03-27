BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot Planning and Zoning (P&Z) committee met Tuesday night in the council chambers for the public hearing on multiple items. After Commissioner Ron Ramirez moved to make changes to the previous meeting's minutes regarding having a date set for people wishing to be grandfathered in on the new R1-R Ranchette Zone the meeting moved on to the new agenda. Between the previous P&Z meeting and the one held Tuesday night, only one new applicant filed for the R1-R zone, according to Kurt Hibbert.
The hot topic for the evening was that of a potential zone change for Donald Bricker, who was requesting to change a single family home zoned residential one (R1) to be rezoned into a residential two (R2) zone, splitting the single-family dwelling into two. The house in question is located on the corner of Meridian Street and Wilson Street and will be renovated to accommodate up to six residents. Bricker had the idea to turn this home into a duplex for people such as his daughter that require extra attention and would be housing people from places like Dawn Enterprises.
