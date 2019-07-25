Armena Fred: Free styling fry bread. With fried icecream bits with sugar cinnamon.

Debra M. DuHoux: Peach...Peachy Keen

Alicia Carper Clark: My grandma used to make a homemade peach ice cream. It was so good. My husband loves banana nut ice cream (good vanilla base, with chunks of banana thrown in, and some nuts).

Jane Greaves Sims Chocolate, raspberry and the two together!

Ann Barringer Cox: Vanilla apple cinnamon chunk. Chunks of apple pie in vanilla ice cream

Lisa Clark: Lisaberryloco- huckleberries, almonds, coconut 🤣😃

Scott Greaves: Chocolate, chocolate, and more chocolate! With nuts!

Tony Monte: Mocha Coffee flavor ice cream with chocolate chunks/cups and swirls of marshmallow. I'd call it Mellow Mocha.

Pam Donica: waterlope

Leah Rhiannon Wolfe Evans: I just made an amaxing smoothie..green apple , yogurt,peach and limeade.killer idea for ice cream

Matt Rust Rambling Sunday. Vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel swirl, banana slices, nutty bits, and cherries. Perfect!

Roland “Butch” Lish: Sardine, so dads can eat it after work and their kids won’t steal it

