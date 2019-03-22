BLACKFOOT – Come Monday, Lutheran Way will be closed for two days for KV services, contracted by Intermountain Gas Company, to tie into the main gas line that runs down the middle of the road.
KV has been working on Jensen's Grove Drive running new gas lines for businesses along the road, in preparation for the new storm drain system being placed. With the new storm drain system, gas lines would be in the way.
When speaking with Brent Ankrum, he expressed that the gas lines under the section of Parkway Avenue that KV is currently replacing are the original lines that were placed in the 1970's, and are made of a different polymer than used today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.