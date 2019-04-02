At the Blackfoot City Council meeting Mayor Marc Carroll present the nomination of Scott Gay to the council members for consideration as the new Police Chief. The current Chief of Police, Kurt Asmus will be retiring at the end of June, leaving the position vacant. After Mayor Carroll presented him as nomination, Councilman Jensen had only one question for Asmus, and that was if he supported Gay as the new chief. Asmus gave Councilman Jensen a reassuring yes, and expressed that Gay is the perfect fit for the position.
Following the approval of Scott Gay as the new chief, Mayor Carroll expressed that he wanted to be the first to shake his hand and congratulate him on the promotion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.