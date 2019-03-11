BLACKFOOT – A tradition running 17 years strong at Snake River High School, brought out a crowd that barely fit in the cafeteria. From wall to wall, items were lined up to be auctioned off to generate funds for scholarships for Snake River's Future Farmers of America (FFA) members.
The idea of hosting this dinner and auction came from Tom and Kate Mitchell, owners of Industrial Metals. They have since past the torch on to their son Chad, who helps arrange the event every year. The FFA students along with the alumni, round up donated items for auction, for the auctioneers to present.
The evening starts off with a nice home cooked meal with Jason Moulton smoking prime rib with the FFA members serving. While people are eating, and chatting over dinner, there are sign-up sheets for a silent auction running concurrently with the live auction. It is a truly amazing sight to see.
As the food line dwindled, it became time for the auction to start. Like the crack of a whip, the auctioneer started rattling off the first item up for bid. Bidding cards go up and the bidding war begins.
After all was said and done, Snake River High School Future Farmers of America generated nearly $28,000. This money is used for funding for trips and scholarships for active seniors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.