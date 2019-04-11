BLACKFOOT – With summer just around the corner, there are loads to be excited about, from summer sports programs, Celebrate Blackfoot, Music in the Park, and all the family fun festivities, there is definitely something for everyone.
With summer sports programs already gearing up and teeing off, parents and enthusiasts alike are taking to the bleachers to watch the boys and girls playing baseball and softball, preparing to send a long drive out of the tee box at the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course, or playing some rousing games of tennis at the tennis courts, these sports activities present excitement for all to partake. Analyzing the efforts put forth by the parents and players for the little league baseball and softball creates a sense of pride for those involved, as they donate their time to help these children make lasting memories.
Celebrate Blackfoot, presented by the Chamber of Commerce takes hold at the end of June on the 28 and 29, where the people of Blackfoot get together and do some fun activities. Generally, Jensens Grove turns into a pop-up theme park for the kids, and snowmobile races commence. Vendors and concessions will line the park for people to visit, creating an early sense of the fair.
The big secret of Blackfoot in the summer is Music in the Park. This is hosted every Wednesday evening at Courthouse Square right off of historical Shilling Avenue. It creates an escape from the work week without draining the pocketbook. Besides beautifully played music, crisp summer air, sunshine (hopefully), and a sense of community, the city had new restrooms installed last summer so that enjoyment doesn't have to stop.
