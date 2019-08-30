During the evening of August 29, 2019, a shooting took place northwest of Blackfoot, near 600 West, 300 North, in Bingham County. The allegations at this time are that a female suspect brought a handgun with her into the residence of a male suspect. Some contact took place between the individuals and the female suspect dropped the handgun and fled the residence in her vehicle while the male suspect allegedly fired the handgun at the vehicle as it drove away. The Bingham County Prosecutor has filed charges in the matter and the initial appearance is scheduled for 11:00 am at the Bingham County Courthouse.
