A recent statement made by the Madison County Prosecutor's office reminded the public that child protection cases are sealed and confidential. The recent debacle with Lori Vallow and her children have been making headlines all over the country.
This week Lori Vallow and her new husband Chad Daybell were served with child protection orders on behalf of her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Vallow and Daybell have refused to work with authorities on the whereabouts of Vallow's children. After a health check was served on the children during Thanksgiving week, a whole web of lies, murder, and slander was opened into the past of Lori Vallow.
It was discovered on Sunday, January 26 that Lori and Chad Daybell have been residing in Hawaii since mid-December and have been staying in a Princeville gated community. The average rent on one of these buildings is three to four thousand a month. The neighbors who lived nearby never had an inkling that Daybell and Vallow could be on the run from the issues plaguing them in Rexburg, Idaho.
After a warrant was served on their vehicle, Lori and Chad were seen entering a Kauai Beach Resort. Lori has been ordered to show up with Tylee and JJ by the end of the business day on Thursday of this week (which is 5:00) at the Rexburg Police Department or the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. If she does not comply she can be found in civil or criminal contempt of court.
There is speculation that JJ and Tylee have been sequestered with a friend of Lori Vallow's who is living in Hawaii. However, Kauai Police Department confirmed that Tylee and JJ were not currently with them or ever were in Hawaii with them.
It is unknown what was taken from the vehicle Vallow and Daybell were traveling in in Hawaii (and from the FBI's search of the Rexburg residence,) but further information will be publicized in the coming weeks.
