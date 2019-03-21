Mayor Marc Carroll got together with the Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect group March 21 to sign the World Down Syndrome Day Proclamation. There were many families who attended to support and help bring awareness to those with Down Syndrome.
Mayor Carroll signs World Down Syndrome Day Proclamation
Brooke Odermott
