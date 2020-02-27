SHELLEY – Iziah Kaden Nevarez has been missing from Shelley, Idaho since February 26. He is described as being fourteen years old, hispanic, male with dark curly brown hair and brown eyes. Nevarez is five-foot seven-inches and 120 lbs.
He wears glasses, has pierced ears and was last seen wearing black pants, a gray hoodie, a black coat, and Michael Jordan shoes.
Although he left on foot, family and friends believe he could possibly be in the Idaho Falls area.
If people have information about Iziah Nevarez (a.k.a. chino) they are asked to please call the Shelley Police Department at (208) 357- 3446 or the Idaho Falls Police Deparment at (208) 529-1200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.