BLACKFOOT– Allergens are becoming a big worry for many people and foods with extra preservatives are not helping anyone. Mom's Place Gluten Free is a dedicated gluten free, non gmo, and no preservatives, company which allows for a more homemade feeling with foods many celiacs miss. They are at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.
People who suffer with gluten sensitivities or Celiacs disease, must adhere to a strict gluten free diet. Celiacs disease is an autoimmune disease that occurs in people where the ingestion of gluten leads to damage in the small intestine. Gluten, which is a protein found in wheat, rye, and barley, is found in breads, flavorings, dressings, and other everyday items. A person who has Celiacs or has a gluten sensitivity, when eating gluten it can cause an immune response in the intestine which can lead to improper nutrient absorption, damage to the villi (the little fingerlike protrusions in the intestines), and for many extreme pains or disruption in everyday activities.
Jann Craig was diagnosed with Celiacs 19 years ago and there was barely any gluten free items available, "and those usually tasted like shoes, gross," says Craig. She created the Mom's Place Gluten Free out of necessity. She has been running it for 5 years and does not consider her company a part of the bandwagon of gluten free dieting. "People who are gluten free, are missing the delicious food. I wanted this company to bring education to those who are living gluten free and help them realize that it can taste amazing and is easy and affordable."
They have traveled all over the country going to gluten free expos and fairs to help those who need gluten free options. Many people have not been aware of Mom's Place Gluten Free, "social media is such a beast to manage. I feel like I am always on there putting up videos and photos on Instagram and Facebook, and still people are like 'why haven't I heard of you'. I want people to know that being gluten free is normal and let them know that it will be ok," says Craig.
Their booth is stocked with tons of gluten free items and people can taste the options available. They are also offering fair deals for those who stop by. The booth is located inside the main gate to the right in the very first warehouse. If one cannot find the booth, they are also available online at www.momsplaceglutenfree.com and on Facebook and Instagram.
