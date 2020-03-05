By Jeffrey Parsons
I am concerned about the mad rush that is being reported and that I have personally seen in regard to buying the N95 masks. These masks are not going to provide protection to those wearing them from the Covid-19 virus or any other virus for that matter. I know you’ve probably heard this already, but nobody has explained why, well, here’s why. An N95 mask filters out 95% of all particulates .30 microns and larger. Sounds great, right? Yes, it does, until you consider the size of a typical coronavirus which is from .12 microns down to .004 microns. In other words, the virus can very easily pass right through the mask like its not even there. And then to make this worse, the viruses that are grouped together in a cluster are caught and then dispersed as that cluster breaks apart. Anybody that thinks wearing an N95 mask is going to prevent them from getting this virus is very mistaken, and worse than that, they will feel safe and for go the other behaviors that actually will help prevent exposure to the virus, like frequent hand washing, and avoiding touching your hands to your face.
Vaccination for the Covid-19? This is hot topic right now, but should it be? As with most coronaviruses they have a tendency to be able to mutate or change when in a human host, which is one of the reasons that there is not a cure for the common cold, which is frequently a coronavirus. And considering that it has been reported that different strains of the Covid-19 have been discovered, one would really hesitate to even consider stating that a viable vaccine is even possible. The problem is, where does that leave us? and how do we fight this virus? I wish I had the answer. I will say this, I feel that containment is our best defense at this point, and the best way of containing this virus is to prevent it from spreading by using good hygiene practices and tracking exposures. The hope of taking a shot or swallowing a pill in exchange for good discipline and hard work is, in my opinion, foolish!
So, what happens if you are exposed and need to decontaminate your home or facility? I would consider contracting with a firm that has had experience with cleaning communicable diseases. Obviously, no one has experience with Covid-19; however, there are those who do have experience in cleaning up other contaminates like MERSA, C-diff, influenza, etc. My company, Healthy Home Environmental Services LLC, has had years of experience of cleaning these types of contaminates from homes, commercial buildings, municipal buildings, hospitals and the like. So, I would like to think that I speak with experience in regard to speaking about our current situation with the Covid-19 virus.
One last note, if you find yourself in a situation where you do need to clean up this contaminate, then make sure you do your due diligence when hiring a firm. First of all, make sure that they have liability insurance that covers the decontamination of human pathogens, specifically, viruses. Be sure they have all of the proper certifications that may be required by your state, and most of all, ask questions, ask lots of questions. The last thing you want to have happen is an incomplete decontamination either due to negligence or improper techniques. I wish all of us the best of luck getting through this and God Bless America!
For more information about this press release, please contact Jeffrey Parsons with Healthy Home Environmental Services LLC which is located at 2300 Yellowstone Hwy Idaho Falls 83401.
They can also be reached at 208-535-3289.
