Nestled in Bingham County is the city of Aberdeen which is second to none when it comes to its rich farming heritage.
In 1928 Future Farmers of America (FFA) was established in Kansas City, Mo. Leslie Applegate from New Jersey was elected first national FFA president
In its humble beginnings, it started as a national organization for boys in rural, farming communities.
Its original purpose was the education of youth in agricultural fields of study.Today, the mission of the National FFA Organization is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education for both young men and women.As of 2019 student membership hits an all-time high with 700,170 members in 8,612 chapters around the nation.FFA celebrates the 50th anniversaries of the Washington Leadership Conference and the delegate vote that allowed female membership.The National FFA Foundation celebrates its 75th anniversary since its establishment.
When Chaney Upton,FFA advisor, was asked"Being an alumni of Aberdeen how has the FFA program molded you into the person you are today?
She stated"The FFA program has had a huge impact on me since I was in High school. I was a member all through high school. When I graduated high School, I went to the University of Idaho to pursue a degree in Agriculture Education, so that I could teach agriculture science classes and become an FFA advisor like Cody Park, my advisor in Aberdeen. So you could say that FFA helped define what I am going to be doing for the rest of my life, which is helping kids see the benefits and joys of being an FFA member."
Aberdeen School District has different activities set up for each day of the week to involve the student body to commemorate aichi a special time for the FFA program.
Monday - Blue and Gold day, they will be serving doughnuts.
Tuesday - FFA members are serving lunch at the Aberdeen senior citizens center.
Wednesday - Aberdeen Chapter is hosting the Ag Olympics in the Middle School.
Thursday - Aberdeen Chapter is having the AG olympics in the High School.
Saturday - Aberdeen chapter will be selling Tractor Raffle Tickets at Tractor Supply in Pocatello. 1800 Garrett Way STE 35 Pocatello ID 83201
Be sure and support our FFA members! We have 114 FFA members in the high school and 18 FFA members in the middle school, which this number represents a large portion of the student body.
When asked"What impact do you feel FFA has on the development of your students?" Cody Park said"FFA gives students the chance to apply skills they learn in the classroom in a professional environment. FFA gives students the chance to find a place they belong and feel wanted and appreciated."
More information about the FFA program can be found at https://www.ffa.org/ffa-history/ or for Local information contact Cody Park.
