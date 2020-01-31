With the deadline passed for Lori Vallow to produce the children, the public are getting very antsy to have their questions answered. This is understandable when it comes to the missing children who are involved. Even with the outlook looking grim for finding the children, there are some things that need to be done to ensure the police have all the support they need.
There are two children that are missing: JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Lori Vallow has not produced them after being served with a Child Protection Order. These cases are sealed and confidential. It is believed that Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell are still in Hawaii at the moment.
The public has been trying to get answers from numerous police departments across the country: herein lies the problem. Active investigations take time. Just because the people on the favorite crime dramas across the media solve a crime within a week, does not mean that it happens in the same amount of time. It takes time to follow the correct procedures and make sure the evidence being used is properly categorized. The material evidence that has been gathered by the police needs time to be tested. One cannot push the time limit on the testing. If any of it is done out of sequence, it gives the criminals chances to cry foul and appeal their case. One can tell that many of the people crying out against Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell would not like it if this happened.
Kaua'i Police Department released a statement, "We appreciate the tremendous outpouring of concern from the public and the media regarding this sensitive case. We kindly ask that you please allow the authorities to continue to conduct this ongoing investigation and give them the space and opportunity to do their due diligence. Please also keep in mind that this is still an active investigation and certain matters must remain confidential and cannot be disclosed. Furthermore, this case involves minors, and Child Protection cases are sealed. KPD will update the public via a press release if and when we take any further action, as per the direction of the primary investigating agency, the Rexburg Police Department. At this time, however, we have no further updates.”
From the public's zeal to understand this case and to get answers needed, the public needs to back off and give the police and the judicial system space to do their jobs. There is an order to getting things done. The police cannot arrest someone because "The public wants justice": warrants need to be signed, things need to be considered, evidence needs to be weighed, and judges need to sign off…not by the court of public opinion.
There are missing children all over the country and many of them are not in the public eye. The police departments who are dealing with these cases and the ongoing investigations cannot ignore the other crimes happening in their communities. If one wants to help, give them the space to work!
