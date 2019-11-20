BLACKFOOT– Groveland Elementary has been recognized as one of the top performers for the 2018-2019 school year. The Idaho State Department of Education recognized Groveland Elementary for their at or above the 90th percentile in growth, achievement, and for student engagement. Besides being honored for this great achievement: Lori Kay the principal, was excited to induct twelve students into the National Elementary Honor Society.
Groveland Elementary is the first elementary school in the district that has be officially signed up for the National Elementary School Honors Society. It is similar to the program that is offered at the high school level. It gives fourth and fifth graders a chance to perform service for the student body as well as having a higher level of responsibility.
The eligibility for the honors society is with a cumulative GPA of 85 (or a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale). They are also checked on their qualifications of responsibility, service and leadership. Throughout their tenure in elementary honors society the students will be able to fill out their accomplishments and attributes. Students are obligated to attend meetings and attendance is an obligation, including doing their part in service projects with the school and community.
The new member pledge is "I pledge to uphold the high purposes of the National Elementary Honor Society to which I have been selected; I will be true to the principles for which it stands; and will maintain and encourage high standards of scholarship."
At the induction ceremony a member of the Blackfoot High School Honor Society came in and spoke to the students about being part of a great society. The students then spoke about the tenets of honor society. They were able to light a candle to "show" how they are lighting the way. Sharon Rivas is the chapter advisor for Groveland Elementary and they have already started showing their service within the school.
