After much deliberation and out of an abundance of caution, the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce has chosen to cancel all Chamber-sponsored events through mid-April 2020 due to concerns surrounding Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Chamber will evaluate future events and provide updates as the situation transpires.
The health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance. While these cancellations are disappointing, this was not a decision we came to lightly. Exercising caution and following guidance from health experts is the most prudent course of action given the current circumstances.
As we minimize the potential to spread this virus, we protect our businesses and families in Idaho. We appreciate our member’s understanding and support as we work through this situation.
If you would like information about how your business can respond , the following links from state and local authorities will be helpful: http://www.eiph.idaho.gov/ and http://www.coronavirus.idaho.gov/
Additionally, we post best practices and tools from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on our Facebook page #Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.
