BLACKFOOT– The world is changing and many parents and guardians are trying to accommodate this paradigm shift in curriculum for themselves and their children. Public school education laws may be modified state to state, but overall children are required to have education into their teenage years. The current brick and mortar schools are doing there best to accommodate the vast difference in learning abilities of their students, unfortunately there are some students that fall by the wayside. Home schooling is a viable options for some parents, but for many families with both parents working outside the home, it is not an option. Online school may seem like a scary option for some, but for many students it helps them in more ways than one.
K12 is an online education option which helps many families make their way through the rigors of online schooling. The K12 program is committed to helping students from all walks of life. It changes lives for many children. Many parents may not know the ins and outs of online schooling but the K12 program helps alleviate the stress and questions one may have. Their extensive school list and program has teachers who are extensively trained. "Effective teachers are critical to student success, but a traditional classroom can be ver different from an online or blended school. (Their) platform has trained over 5,000 teachers and continuously working of focus for virtual instruction," says Nate Davis, chief executive officer. They have found according to a survey in 2018 found that 90 percent of parents of students with disabilities performed better or equivalent from their previous schools. They focus of improving their online and learning to achieve better outcomes for all students in their care.
The senior vice president of the western region, Megan Sandoval, gave examples of why the online option (schools are being forced to go to), may open up some opportunities. "I do think some students may find they like online better than attending a brick and mortar school. At times the curriculum may be too fast or too slow for some students based on their learning needs. Online learning allows students to learn more at their own pace-taking more time tif needed on some material if they find it challenging or less time if they find it easier." Online schooling is giving options for classes starting later in the day, giving students a chance to sleep in. One former student, Tanner Cooper, stated, "Very quickly after switching to online school, I felt insane amounts of weight come off my chest. I didn't even realize how unhappy I was until I felt the change. I had more energy, I stopped having nightmares about school, and I began actually looking forward to the next school day."
Parents in Blackfoot have mixed reactions to having school online. Many parents responded with things like, "I just want it to stop," "It's hard," "fighting the whole way," and discussing how frustrating it can be for their different children. However other teachers have praised the teachers at BCCLC and the Blackfoot School District because they have been in regular contact with the kids and have been helping them understand more about what they are learning. One parent who works from home stated, "three out of four kids are ESchooling and we LOVE it! They have excellent teachers who are there for support. Any questions are answered quickly and I'm beyond thankful for this time home, with my kids." Some parents are having a mixed bag of frustrations and positives, one parent talked about how some days it got really well and some days with English they have a lot of frustration.
Overall the parents who are seeing these changes in their children are being introduced to a schooling option that may work for their child in the future. Online schooling has always been an option for many families, but a general misunderstanding may have kept parents and their children away from the system. After the virus has ebbed and life gets back to a relative normalcy, there is a good chance parents will be more open to the option of online schooling for their children.
