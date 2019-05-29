SHOSHONE---Traffic will be detoured tomorrow night (Thursday, May 30) for motorists heading eastbound on Interstate 84 from Burley toward Pocatello as crews work to complete girder placement on the newly constructed bridge.
This is part of the Salt Lake Interchange replacement project, underway since May of last year. Construction is scheduled to finish by late 2020.
This temporary traffic pattern is expected to be in effect between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. while the girders are placed.
Here is a map depicting the overnight detour.
Drivers should still anticipate reduced speeds through the work zone and pay close attention to signage which will be in place to safely direct motorists through the area.
Wadsworth Brothers Construction, of Draper, Utah is the prime contractor on this project.
ITD and the Idaho State Police advise motorists to slow down and pay attention when driving in work zones, where increased speeding fines and other penalties apply. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and dial 5-1-1 or visit 511.idaho.gov for information on the state highway or interstate system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.