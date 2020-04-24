Today, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees voted to approve recommendations from District administration to adopt a Pass/Incomplete grading system for middle school and a Pass/No Credit grading system for high school for the third trimester of the 2019/2020 school year. The Board also approved recommendations to cancel the traditional graduation ceremonies originally scheduled in May. Alternate graduation plans to celebrate and honor the Class of 2020 are currently being discussed in collaboration with school administrators, class presidents and District officials. PCSD 25 will release specific details about individual school graduation plans once those plans are finalized. Please review the following materials for more information: https://www.sd25.us/gradingletter19-20 and https://www.sd25.us/remgrade19-20
Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Pass/Incomplete grading system
