Police investigate injury crash

On Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at approximately 9:24 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle, injury crash eastbound US30 at milepost 361, east of McCammon. Michael Christiansen, 22, of Pocatello, was westbound on US30 in a 2010 Honda Accord.The Honda went off the right shoulder, came back on the road, crossed all lanes of travel, and went off the eastbound shoulder, where it overturned. The vehicle came to rest off the south side of the road. Christiansen was wearing a seatbelt. He was transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello by air ambulance. The road was blocked for approximately 20 minutes so the air ambulance could land. Alcohol was involved in the crash. Idaho State Police was assisted by the Bannock County Sheriff's Office and Bannock County Search & Rescue.
Man injured in crash involving alcohol
