POCATELLO – The fourth annual Positive Body Symposium at Idaho State University will run from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. on March 11 and feature keynote speaker Meg Johnson.
The symposium is free and open to the public in the Pond Student Union Wood and Little Wood River Rooms on the second floor. Registration is required for the event.
The event features renowned researchers and lectures with expertise in different types of body-image related topics. The sessions will offer continuing education credits with certificates at a cost of $35 for the day, or $10 per session. The link to register for continuing education credits is: https://secure.touchnet.net/C20864_ustores/web/classic/store_main.jsp?STOREID=35&SINGLESTORE=true.
Johnson, the keynote speaker, has motivated thousands of people across the globe with her motto: when life gets too hard to stand, just keep on rolling.
Johnson fell off a cliff and broke her neck in 2004 at the age of 22, leaving her without the use of her legs, back, stomach or hands.
Since she was paralyzed, Johnson has competed at the national Wheelchair America pageant in New York, winning the Spirit Award, founded and directs Ms. Wheelchair Utah, instituted a service outreach program and authored several books. She received the 2012 Weber County Athena Award, which recognizes her service efforts.
The schedule for the symposium is as follows:
• 9 a.m. – “Embodied Movement,” Molly Jorgensen, ISU adjunct faculty and owner of MBody Movement
• 10 a.m. – “Media, Body Image and You,” Janette Olsen, health education director/associate professor, ISU Department of Community and Public Health
• 11 a.m. – “Health at Every Size and Intuitive Eating: Promoting Positive Health,” Danielle Basye, Center for Change
• noon – Lunch (RSVP required)
• 1 p.m. – “Finding Peace with Body Image,” Allison Willets, Center for Change
• 2 p.m. – “Sizeism: A Perspective on Biases, Career Inequalities and Health Disparities,” Christian D. Chan, assistant professor of counseling and Olivia T. Ngadjui, doctoral student in counselor education and counseling
• 3 p.m. – “Identify Recreation and Body Image,” Janette Olsen, health education director/associate professor, Department of Community and Public Health
• 4 p.m. – “Social Media: The Toxic Looking Glass,” Lisa Salazar, master of public health director/clinical assistant professor, Department of Community and Public Health
For more information or to register, contact Stephanie Richardson at 208-282-3590 or at richstep@isu.edu.
