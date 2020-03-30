BLACKFOOT–Price gouging is defined as the practice of raising the price of goods, services, or commodities, to an unreasonable or unfair level. Usually comes about as a result of a sudden increase or demand and shortage of goods. It is illegal in most jurisdictions. When the coronavirus hit the United States there was a few individuals who thought they would bank on the panic. Two men in particular made the news for their unfair practices. Matt and Noah Colvin drove all over Tennessee and cleared out the Dollar Tree, Walmart, Staples, Home Depot, and other stores and filled up an entire U-haul full of sanitizer and hand sanitizer.
When the President Trump declared a national state of emergency, the individuals who were hoping to make a gain from their unfair practices, found they had full storage shelves and no way to get rid of them. Amazon, eBay, Walmart and other online resources have cracked down on price gouging, many times getting rid of the sellers themselves. Colvin decided to donate two thirds of his stock to a local church and donated the rest to the Tennessee attorney general's office.
Idaho has a price gouging law which went into effect when Governor Brad Little signed the emergency declaration for the state. The law is a part of the Idaho Consumer Protection Act. The section on Unfair Methods and Practices details if a consumer is "Taking advantage of a disaster or emergency declared by the governor under chapter 10, title 46, Idaho Code, or the president of the United States under the provisions of the disaster relief act of 1974, 42 U.S.C. section 5121 et seq., by selling or offering to sell to the ultimate consumer fuel or food, pharmaceuticals, or water for human consumption at an exorbitant or excessive price; provided however, this subsection shall apply only to the location and for the duration of the declaration of emergency. In determining whether a price is exorbitant or excessive, the court shall take into consideration the facts and circumstances…"
Idaho's Attorney General Lawrence Wasden reminded businesses about the price gouging statute being in effect. Consumers are welcome to file complaints through the attorney general's website at www.ag.idaho.gov or send an email to the consumer protection division at consumer_protection@ag.idaho.gov. The office will evaluate whether a business has engaged in price gouging. Facebook and online marketplaces have been cracking down on people who have been price gouging as well. There is a chance of being fined in the courts system if the gouging doesn't stop or excessive complaints are filed.
During this time of crisis, however there has been an upswing in support from the community. Blackfoot residents have been making care packages for their neighbors to help them out. Some have even set up donation places to drop off excess supplies to help those who are less fortunate.
