In an effort to help families who are suddenly homeschooling and/or seeking enriching activities for kids during school closures from the COVID19 pandemic, Raddish Kids -- the leading, award-winning kids culinary subscription kit and cooking club for kids - is giving away 25,000 free kits on Thursday, March 19th at 9 a.m PST.
The complimentary Raddish kit is called Swedish Eats and celebrates traditions and flavors from Sweden, helping them to explore other cultures while traveling is restricted. Geared towards kids in elementary and middle grades, the kit features three laminated illustrated recipe guides for Swedish Meatballs, Scandinavian Smorgasbord and Nordic Cinnamon Buns. Additionally, each kit includes a kid-size cooking tool, apron patch and fun learning activity. To make this initiative possible, Raddish just asks families to cover shipping for each kit ($4).
These 25,000 free kits bring the total to 50,000 free kits that Raddish will have given away to families who are finding themselves responsible for educating and entertaining their kids. As a working mom, Raddish founder Samantha Barnes knows firsthand the impact that school closures have on families. Raddish hopes these free kits are a helpful resource for parents and inspire family togetherness during this period of social distancing.
Each thematic Raddish kit is designed by educators and chefs to nurture kids' confidence in the kitchen, expand their palates and make learning delicious.
In addition to these free kits, Raddish has created an online resource at www.raddishkids.com/suddenlyhomeschooling where families can find free recipes and activities to enrich the mind and the body. They also have a free guide to creating an at-home culinary camp and will also be conducting recipe cookalongs daily on Facebook.
