On March 04, 2019 at about 1630 hours, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a reckless driver south bound on highway 91 at about 1000 North. Deputies responded to the area and located the driver and began a pursuit with the subject. The pursuit went south on highway 91 to just outside of Chubbuck where the officers discontinued their pursuit.
A short time later patrol received a call from an ISP officer that stated that they had found the vehicle and wanted us to respond back to where they had located the subject. Bingham County deputies responded to the scene and took Timothy Lemmons age 42 from California into custody.
A search warrant was obtained for Lemmons vehicle. When the search warrant was executed on March 05, 2019 we found property that belonging to individuals residing in Bingham County.
Lemmons is being held on Felony pursuit charges and felony aggravated assault charges. His bond is set at 75,000 at this time
Further charges will be pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.