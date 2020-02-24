The family Scott received a surprise this last Friday of bedroom makeovers for their four daughters. Each girl has their own flair and the teachers and faculty had a blast choosing the family and doing fundraisers to make this a reality. Business members and members of the community donated time, money, and materials to help bring these rooms to life. The girls squealed with glee when seeing what the new rooms had to offer.
featured
Ridgecrest Elementary room makeover
- by Emily Thornton reporter@am-news.com
-
-
Latest News
Online Poll
Taco or Burrito?
The taco has their own day of the week "Taco Tuesday", but many people love the burrito just as much. Which one do you prefer?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Misinformation abounds in local case
- Dance Show coming to Blackfoot
- Three arrested in American Falls
- National FFA Week
- Local Conference about the Dangers of Pornography
- Blackfoot Chamber Easter Egg Hunt
- BHSG Princess Gabrielle Appenay
- Daybell and Vallow case: Police asking for patience
- Spider Repellent
- Baking Soda is fascinating and useful
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.