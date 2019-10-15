BLACKFOOT– Rockford received some happy news when the Big Idaho Potato Truck made a stop at the elementary school. The weather cooperated and even though it was cold, there were squeals of delight as the children were released from their classrooms to take a look at the giant spud.
The Big Idaho Potato Truck is on its eighth cross country journey. It started in 2012 as a campaign to celebrate the 75 anniversary of the Idaho Potato Commission. Its initial year was so popular that the Idaho Potato Commission decided to make it a pop-culture drive helping charities and small towns. One of the most popular questions the tater team gets asked is, "Is it real?" If it were it would take about 7,000 years to grow and almost two years to bake. The tater would feed a hungry crowd with 20,217 servings of mashed potatoes and around one million fries. The crafted tater is 802 times heavier than the largest potato on record, which tipped the scales at 11 pounds. Potatoes also have more potassium than a medium-sized banana and more vitamin C than a medium-sized apple.
The truck is on its six-month journey across the United States visiting numerous cities. The charitable component of the travel is the "Big Helping." When the truck reaches the local market, it partners with a local charity. A signature board is usually set up and for every signature collected one dollar is donated to the partner charity, up to $500.
The Rockford Elementary School was ecstatic when they found they were going to be visited by the giant truck. The teachers showed the videos of the truck's journey and specific facts about the tater. One teacher even used the statistics of the truck and its spud in her math lessons. The children broke the weight down and figured out other statistics about it. There were some furious discussions amongst the children whether it was real and whether they would want to eat it. Most of the children had a blast getting out of the classroom and seeing the statistics in action.
Frank Muir, the President and CEO of the Idaho Potato Commission, states "The Big Idaho Potato Truck has become the cornerstone of the Idaho Potato Commission's marketing program. When promoting the truck in our national advertising campaign, participating in events with hundreds of thousands of attendees, and making stops at key retail and foodservice operations, we've been able to engage millions of consumers of all ages across the country." The truck is nearing the end of its tour but still has a few stops to go.
