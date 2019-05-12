Rollover in Chubbuck

On Sunday, May 12, 2019, at 1:44 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash eastbound on I86 at mile marker 62, near Chubbuck.
Garth D. Blackburn, 21, of Twin Falls, was driving eastbound on I86 in a 1999 Buick Century. Blackburn drove off the road and through the guardrail where his vehicle rolled coming to rest on its top.
Blackburn was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical. He was not wearing his seatbelt.
Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by Bannock County Search & Rescue and Pocatello Fire & EMS.
