#LiveUnited by giving to the SE Idaho COVID-19 Community Relief Fund
Because of you, United Way of Southeastern Idaho is able to do what we do best, and that’s uniting our community, service providers, and leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic. These are unprecedented times and they call for us to work together faster and more efficiently than we ever have before.
So, how can you help?
1) The United Way of SE Idaho has set up a SE Idaho COVID-19 Relief Fund: 100% of donations will go to support front line, local programs helping people who are impacted financially by this crisis – rent, food, utilities, medication, etc.
Please join others around SE Idaho in making an emergency contribution to this fund.
If you would like to make a statewide impact, you can donate to the statewide relief fund here. The purposes of both funds are identical but the statewide fund has a larger geographic focus.
2) Donate dry goods, hygiene items, cleaning supplies, etc. Stay tuned to this page to find out donation needs as they emerge
3) Stay updated virtually through our social media channels as we publish community needs and resources by liking or following our pages
4) Support local businesses, donate blood, say thank you to front line workers, and stay patient!
And…what will the United Way of SE Idaho be working on?
1) We are working closely with our nonprofit program partners to identify emergency needs in real time. Funding from our COVID-19 Relief Fund will support these needs in the coming weeks and months.
2) We are compiling a list of community resources in the areas of basic needs, food, utility and housing assistance, elderly and homebound services, among others. We are working on this list in collaboration with partners from the Southeast Idaho Public Health Department, Fire Deparments, and other agencies to share out this list as it is developed here.
3) We are fielding calls left and right to try and direct those already affected by furlough and job losses to resources in our community.
4) We have partnered with JustServe.org to stand up a volunteer match page for this crisis. We will especially be looking for healthy volunteers to help deliver food and medication to homebound seniors. Please see the page here.
5) We are being tasked to lead the Community Support branch for Southeast Idaho Public Health’s Incident Response Team to coordinate services and resources for those economically impacted or social isolated due to this crisis.
Thank you for #LivingUnited and responding to local needs during this difficult time. Please consider making a donation to the United Way of SE Idaho COVID-19 Relief Fund.
