On Friday, March 1, 2019, at approximately 4:57 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash on the on and off ramps of northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 89, south of Blackfoot.
Gaylen W. Clayson, 65, of Firth was driving northbound in a 2005 International semi pulling a single trailer. Clayson exited the interstate using the off ramp. The semi and trailer overturned coming to rest in the roadway blocking the off and on ramp.
Clayson was transported by ground ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital, in Blackfoot. Clayson was wearing a seat belt.
The roadway was blocked for approximately four hours.
