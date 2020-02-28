By Elisa Magagna
SHELLEY – People talk about Pastor Davey Lefler fondly. The pastor – who helped shepherd four churches across Southeastern Idaho – recently passed away after a long battle with colon cancer. Beverly Peeler talked kindly about Pastor Lefler. Peeler is a member of the church and also the supervisor at the North Bingham County Community Pantry (which is closely connected to the Methodist church in Shelley). “He was a circuit rider,” Peeler said. “He’d preach in Shelley at nine, Chubbuck at 11, American Falls at one and Aberdeen at three.” Peeler said that one year their choir traveled (doing a contada); they went with him to each church that he would preach at every Sunday. “We couldn’t believe how he did it!” But the amazing fact is that even while battling cancer, Lefler only missed one Sunday (because of weather), and one because of a surgery he had after being diagnosed with cancer over four years ago (other than the days closer to his death.) He did this from July of 2006 until 2020. “In the early years he would ride his motorbike to do the circuit,” Peeler said, showing a picture of Pastor Lefler on a motorcycle.
To say that he’s left a void in the community is an understatement, but he’s also left a legacy and those who heard him preach, or attended his Bible studies, will never forget him.
As the four churches begin to look for either new pastors, or one who will “do the circuit” again, they have talked about current needs. As the discussions progress, all of them have certain requirements for the future, but none seem as unique as those of Shelley’s Community United Methodist Church. They help with many needs in the area including ESL classes, scouting troops (both boys’ and girls’), but mostly by managing the North Bingham County Community Pantry. Right now they are in a sort of limbo. The church itself, which has been around for over 100 years, is fairing well and two separate volunteers have helped them during this time (a retired minister and a lay leader). The pantry is also striving, and will continue to do so under the expert leadership who have helped it succeed for years.
The congregation is extremely close and Peeler said “It’s hard to be a church without a pastor.” But no one seems especially worried and efforts are being made to find the congregation a new pastor before the end of June, 2020. “The Lord will lead us and get the right person in here,” Peeler said. And not being too concerned with their state of limbo, the group has focused efforts on one of the most powerful things they’ve created to benefit the community.
“A lot of people don’t know there’s a food pantry in Shelley,” Peeler said. Then she gave a tour of the facility which is quite larger than one might think upon seeing its exterior. They offer food assistance to single people with an income less than $1500 per month (an additional $500 is added for each person who may be living with them). They also have a large selection of clothing that can be attained for a suggested donation of $3 per grocery sack.
Their system is extremely thorough as far as the food boxes and they have lists of which items can be put into family boxes each week. The group also has a thrift store with various rooms (one called “use it again” and another–with new items–called “use it first”), as well as a lending library and much more.
This pantry services the Firth and Shelley areas and is a true boon to the community, but one of the most astounding things about it is that it is all volunteer-based and even the leadership for the pantry are made up of volunteers. Peeler, who has been volunteering there for years, says the group just enjoys helping others. “The Shelley and Firth communities are the most giving,” she said of what she’s learned from this experience. “If there’s a need they come forward and help wherever they can.”
The North Bingham Community Food Pantry is located at 180 S Holmes Ave. in Shelley. Those who may be in need of their services–or who would like to volunteer–are encouraged to call their office at (208) 881-5106.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.