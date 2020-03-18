POCATELLO - The Idaho Transportation Department (iTD) will be temporarily closing the I-15 Northgate northbound off-ramp tomorrow, Thursday from 9am to 1pm. The off-ramp will be back open to thru traffic after 1pm.
Crews will be installing an interstate overhead sign on the northbound off-ramp tomorrow morning. Following northbound I-15, crews will switch over to southbound I-15 to finish installing the remaining overhead sign. The southbound off-ramp will remain open during the sign installation.
This ramp closure will give the crews the room they need to safely install the overhead sign.
The I-15 Northgate interchange project has continued construction and will be completed by this summer.
Please check 511.idaho.gov for current road updates.
