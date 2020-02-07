Early this morning Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies in the Ammon Division investigated several vehicle burglaries in the business complexes near 25th E. and Sunnyside Rd. The suspect(s) in these burglaries smashed windows to retrieve valuables that were in plain sight.
Deputies are continuing to investigate and retrieve nearby available security video and witness information. The Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information about this or other crimes contact a Deputy through dispatch at 208-529-1200 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1983 or online at www.ifcrime.org.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office also reminds everyone to always lock your doors and put valuables put of sight as much as possible. Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity or behavior can always call dispatch to have a Deputy or Officer come to the area and check it out.
