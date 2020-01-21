The Snake River High School Library has offerings for numerous book-worms as well as family nights. Every other month they offer a family night which is completely free for those who come. January's offering was the "Roaring 20's." This night was a lot of fun for people involved. The Snake River Jazz Band played music from the era and the dance team performed for the audience as well. After the performances, the audience learned some interesting facts about life in the "Roaring 20's." The evening ended with a raffle and a snack. The Library staff were surprised at how many people attended the event. "We usually don't have this many people! Usually people just stay home because it's cold and parents are still recovering from the holidays."
