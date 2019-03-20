Emersyn King

Emersyn King poses with her certificate after completing the 40 book reading challenge.

 Emersyn King

On the first and third Wednesdays of the month, the Snake River Public Library hosts an after-school book club for students grades second through ninth grade. It runs through the school year and students are given a book challenge that they try to complete. The challenge this year is 40 books that they need to read by the end of the school year, in order to win a prize.

