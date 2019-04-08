Weather Alert Special Weather Statement issued April 08 at 9:03PM MDT by NWS Pocatello Emergencyemail.org. ...LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS FROM ARCO TO MINIDOKA RACING EAST TOWARD IDAHO FALLS, BLACKFOOT, FORT HALL, AND POCATELLO THROUGH 940 PM MDT... At 858 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms extending from 8 miles east of Arco to 10 miles northeast of Minidoka, moving east at 45 mph. Brief moderate rain, small hail, lightning, and wind gusts to 45 mph are possible with these storms as they sweep east through the Snake River Plain through 10 PM MDT. Locations impacted include... Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, American Falls, Rigby, Neeley, Goshen, American Falls Reservoir, Terreton, Lorenzo, Lake Walcott, Chubbuck, Ammon, Shelley, Aberdeen, Iona, Ucon, Inkom and Menan.
