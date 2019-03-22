Stan Harwell has resided in Idaho his whole life. He was born in Emmett, Idaho, where he was raised by his grandparents. Later in his life, Stan moved to Blackfoot and made it home. He has lived on Meridian Street by the apple orchard since the late 1970's. Stan has grown over 400 different kinds of apple trees on his property on Meridian and loves to sell them to the community every year. The Harwell residence has three kinds of apple trees, McIntosh, Golden, and Red Delicious. They love to can the apples, and especially make pies and applesauce. Stan is very familiar with airplanes, in fact Stan served in the air force as an airplane mechanic. Stan has flown many planes in his life, including commercial planes. Stan was even a flight instructor here in Blackfoot for many years. Stan loves airplanes so much and has built three of his own airplanes in his shop at his house. Stan owned a pest control business called Harwell Pest Control, where he would fly his crop duster and spray for pests, for residents of the community. Stan told a very "life threatening" story, as he put it about his plane endeavors. He was flying very low, hit a fence and actually lost one of the wings on his airplane but was able to make it back to the hanger safe and sound. On top of all the airplane adventures he has been through, his most memorable experience was when he got to ride in an airplane that was built the same year he was born (which was 1929); Stan said that is one time he will treasure and never ever forget. Stan has lived a great life; he was married and has six amazing children four boys and two girls that he talks highly about. His wife actually passed away and since now has been remarried to Madge Harwell for 18 years. Madge raised seven children of her own, and they have approximately 35 grandchildren and laughingly said way too many great-grandchildren to even begin counting. Stan was part of the police reserves for approximately six years and was Bishop of the fifth ward as well for about six years. Stan plays the harmonica. He is part of two harmonica bands called the Harmoneers and the Westerners. Stan is very talented at playing the Harmonica and knows many songs. He loves to do this hobby, especially going around the community such as the nursing homes or assisted living homes and playing for the residents there. All in all, Stan has lived a very good life and wants everyone to know that getting old may seem like the pits, but it leads to more accomplishments one can achieve.
featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.