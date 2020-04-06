BLACKFOOT– The virus is creating a lot of new adventures for people. Some are trying to figure out what to do with their children or what they can accomplish in the house staying away from the public. Even with the virus on everyone's minds, there are some projects that can be done with minimal human contact. Starting seeds indoors is one project that can be a lot of fun to do with kids. Found materials around the house can be used to start plants at any time during the course of the year. There are many people who start their seeds indoors for their garden. If one starts seeds indoors, it gives them a better chance of survival, and also helps them avoid the errant freezes that can occur during early springtime.
The end of March and early April are great times to start many vegetables. Some of the best seeds to start indoors are: swiss chard, cucumber, eggplant, lettuce, peppers, basil, tomatoes, collards, pumpkins, summer squash, broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, tomatoes, and even watermelons. If one starts these indoor now, they can be hearty enough to survive outdoors. If one decides to postpone until the end of April, many of these items can be planted outdoors and have a good chance of survival.
There are some other options that can help people get started on their garden. Many garden centers have vegetables and flowers already blooming. There are some tips to spot the healthier plants at garden centers. Take a look at the quality of the garden center. Are there a lot of brown or wilted plants? If there are, there is a good chance that the rest of the plants are not getting good care. Take a look at the foliage of the plant one wants to purchase. Are the leaves looking green and lush? Stay away from plants that are wilting or yellow, this indicates they are stressed or not cared for. Look at the shape of the plant. Is the plant compact with a lot of stems or is it tall and spindly? If a plant is tall and spindly, there is a good chance it was straining for light and probably won't do well when introduced into a garden. Another good indicator is signs of insects or disease. Look at the leaves and soil, check for holes, black areas, stickiness, spots, and other distortions. Check the roots of the plant. If there is roots coming out the bottom, there is a good chance it is pot bound and it may never recover. If the plant lifts out easily, it could use a little more time before being repotted into the garden. Take an overall look at the plant. Is there stem damage, extra weeds, or has little hard root balls sticking out, there is a good chance the plant will not survive. And finally, if the plant is already flowering, there is a good chance it will fade quickly. Take the budding staged plant and it has a better chance to bloom at home. By following a lot of these steps, there are some great plants available at garden centers.
If one decides to start seeds at home there are some steps that will help the plants get their best shot.
Items needed: Seeds from a trusted source, seed starting mix, containers with drainage holes, and a warm location.
Seed starting mix is ideal because it gives a good balance of drainage and water-holding. It minimizes problems with disease. Potting soil works well too, just make sure the type of soil is conducive to the plants seeding (don't get dessert soil for tomatoes).
Cardboard egg containers are a great seed starters, if one doesn't want to get the big containers started right away. Fill the container with the soil and put the seeds at the proper depth (a good rule of thumb is to plant the seed two to three times as deep as the seed is wide. Tiny seeds should be barely covered with soil, but bigger seeds should be sown about an inch deep. If the seeds are too deep, it is unlikely it will make it to the surface.
After planting all the seeds (take notes or use flags to indicate which seeds are where) place the containers in a warm location. Keep the soil moist but not saturated. As the seeds begin to grow, put the containers in a bright location or sunny window. One can even use supplemental grow bulbs to help give the plants an extra boost. Place the lights about one to two inches above the plants.
As the plants begin to grow, one can start using fertilizer weekly (when they have one to two sets of leaves). When the plants get bigger, one can choose the healthiest, strongest looking plant and put it in its own pot (or one can cut out the others and toss). After the final frost of spring, one can start moving the plants outside and planting into a garden spot.
If one starts planning now for summer gardening, there is a greater chance of having a successful harvest. If one is unsure which plants do best in the area, check with local growers. Happy growing!
