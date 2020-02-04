BLACKFOOT–In the past few days, the area has seen a wide range of extremes of weather. Icy roads, below freezing temperatures, blowing snow, extreme snow drifts and falling snow are just a few of the things that the area has welcomed this winter. The snow days that have been given are just a precautionary measure to keep children safe (and their teachers). Being aware of what cold weather can do to the body is an important part of staying safe.
Ready.gov is a website that FEMA has put together to help families stay prepared during a crisis. The website helps the public avoid calamities during extreme weather.
There are a few tips for residents when snowstorms and extreme cold strike. Stay indoors during the storm: If one has to work outside in the cold, wear layers that wick sweat away from the body. It is easy to get hypothermia if the sweat is not drawn away from the body.
Walk carefully on the snowy, icy walkways: There new inventions out there that can help people walk on snowy, icy walkways. There are foot spikes (which look more like snow chains for tires) for shoes, which can be stretched over the soles to help one stay vertical during the snowy weather.
Stay dry: Wet clothing saps the heat away from the body. If one has little ones, it is recommended to change their snow suits quickly because children and babies have trouble regulating body temperature.
Avoid overexertion when shoveling snow: Shoveling snow has been known to cause heart attacks in winter. Use caution by taking breaks and push the snow instead of lifting it. If the snow is really wet, try a brush or a snow blower instead. With Idaho winters the way they are, it would be a smart purchase to get a snow blower. Some people have talked with their neighbors and worked on sharing costs of a snow blower.
Frostbite: Watch out for frostbite. Loss of feeling and pale skin can be a signifier of frostbite. Cover the exposed skin but do not rub. Seek medical attention immediately.
Hypothermia: If the person’s temperature is below 95 degrees, seek medical attention immediately. Get to a warm location. Remove the wet clothing and warm the larger portions of the body first. Give warm beverages to the victim if conscious. If unsure whether it is frostbite or hypothermia, it is recommended to get medical attention for both. If not treated quickly, the condition could get serious very quickly.
Drive only if necessary: Don’t travel alone and make sure others know the driving schedule. Avoid the back roads and stay on the main roads. Travel in the day because black ice is common at night.
One can stay safe and warm during the winter season if one follows the tips recommended by FEMA and Ready.gov.
