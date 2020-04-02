BLACKFOOT– There have been a lot of articles giving some great ideas to parents about keeping their children occupied during their time at home. However, there haven't been nearly enough focused on parents and their sanity as well. Many parents are pushing aside their stress and anxiety to help their children make it through this time at home. Parents deserve to have some stress reducing activities for themselves as well.
One of the top activities that are recommended for adults during stressful times is to exercise. It has been shown that people who exercise regularly tend to experience less anxiety. This is due to the reduction of stress hormones in the body. Exercise also helps release endorphins, which help improve mood as well as help improving sleep quality. If one remembers the quote from the movie Legally Blonde, "Exercise releases endorphins, endorphins make you happy, happy people just don't kill their husbands!" Simple exercises can be great for reducing stress. There are videos available for free that can be tailored to a persons skill level and exercise likes.
There are supplements that have been studied for their effects of stress and anxiety reduction. Lemon balm, Omega-3 fatty acids, Ashwagandha, green tea, valerian, and Kava Kava are a few supplements that have been used by many people. Some of the supplements may have interactions with medications, it is always a good rule of thumb to consult with a doctor before starting supplements.
Essential oils and scented candles are used by many adults to help reduce feelings of stress and anxiety. Aromatherapy is the use of scents to help alleviate moods. Some calming scents are: lavender, rose, vetiver, bergamot, roman chamomile, neroli, frankincense, sandalwood, eland yang, orange or orange blossom, and geranium. If one is looking for essential oils, candles, or wax melts, one can find a wide range of aromas at many home goods stores.
Caffeine may help many parents survive the day, but high doses can increase anxiety. If caffeine makes one jittery or anxious, this is a general indicator of having too much in ones body. Sensitivities to caffeine vary with many people. A good rule of thumb is to just reduce the amount one is consuming.
Write things down. Many parents who find catharsis through talking to other parents have lost this interaction. Having a place to write down what stressors are happening at the moment, can help focus ones thoughts. Even having a place to write down what one is grateful for will help people by focusing on the positivities in life.
Laughing is one thing to help reduce anxiety. It helps reduce stress responses, and relaxing muscles. Laughter can also help improve the immune system and mood. Some people love listening to funny podcasts or watching funny movies or television shows.
Listening to soothing music can also have a relaxing effect on the body by helping reduce blood pressure, and heart rate. Meditation and relaxation podcasts or mixes can help reduce anxiety as well (Spotify and/or Pandora have great options).
These are just a few of the simple steps to reduce anxiety. Stress is a very real thing and children take their cues from parents, if one wants to help reduce the stress in ones child, one should start with oneself. These tips help turn the mind from the source of stress.
