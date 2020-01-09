BLACKFOOT– After the tragic death of the owner of Taco Time, the business is now getting ready to reopen. Jake Whiting, who has been working at Taco Time for many years, has bought the franchise rights. There has been a lot of legwork to get ready for reopening.
Laurie Watkins has been working on the staff for over 22 years and, along with Whiting and Richard Santillan, they have been deep cleaning to make the business ready for opening. Whiting is optimistic for the opening "it was tragic and when they threw us out last week many of us wondered what was going to happen. We are going to move on from this and create a new beginnings for everyone."
The doors open at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, January 10. They are running 99-cent tacos and 99-cent crisp bean burritos all day. They are also running their Awesome Sauce Burritos. These burritos are $1.99 each and run from original, green sauce, to five alarm! Feel free to stop by.
