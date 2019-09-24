BLACKFOOT– There have been a lot of people confused about the new 'star' identification card. As people are looking to get their license renewed they will see a large poster detailing the star card and what is needed to attain it. The deadline for having a star card is October 1, 2020. There are some stipulations of whether someone will need a star card or not.
Any person who wants to travel on a domestic flight or enter a federal building are going to require a star card to be allowed admittance. This stipulation was enacted by the 9/11 Commission which recommend that the Federal Government, "set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as drivers licenses." This new requirement will prevent terrorists from obtaining state-issued identification. Securing identification cards will inhibit terrorists ability to evade detection by using fraudulent identification. Other states enacted the REAL ID act in January and it has already impacted domestic travel. Someone who was traveling across country was stopped by TSA when she showed her Idaho identification. They are informed that Idaho is lagging behind other states, but there is a real push to get the Star ID before the lines at the DMV get long.
The star card is Idaho's answer to the REAL ID act. It will not invalidate any issued drivers license or ID card. Anyone with a regular license can still use the card for usual purposes like driving, renting a vehicle, writing a check, purchasing alcohol or tobacco, or entering a casino. The Star card will be needed to fly commercially, access a federal facility, national laboratory, or military base.
The card is not mandatory and one can opt-in or opt-out, to get it next time one renews their card. One can still get a drivers license or ID card without the Star. A passport will still be acceptable to fly or enter federal buildings. "The REAL ID act deters identity theft and fraud. It requires states to meet certain physical and procedural security standards for production and issuance of driver's licenses and ID cards, as well as certain documentation standards for applicants, including authentication and verification standards for proof of identity including (Date of Birth, SSN, Idaho residency, lawful status or presence.)"
To get the Star card, there will be extra steps to receive it, though the time should be the same as receiving a normal card. One will need a proof of identity, a social security number, and two proofs of Idaho residency. If one is still unsure about what is needed, check out the itd.idaho.gov/starcard website, which has a materials kit, acceptable documents, closest DMV location, frequently asked questions, and some more information about REAL ID and the Star card.
