If you have information about any of these cases, please contact the police.   Missing from Blackfoot: Kynley Wright (missing since April 3). Contact the police with information at (208)785-1234.                                                          Missing from Pocatello: Jennifer Schwindt (missing since April 3).   Contact the police with information at (208)237-7172.                                                Missing from Pocatello: Takoda Hanson (missing since April 2).  Contact the police with information at (208)234-6100.

