If you have information about any of these cases, please contact the police. Missing from Blackfoot: Kynley Wright (missing since April 3). Contact the police with information at (208)785-1234. Missing from Pocatello: Jennifer Schwindt (missing since April 3). Contact the police with information at (208)237-7172. Missing from Pocatello: Takoda Hanson (missing since April 2). Contact the police with information at (208)234-6100.
